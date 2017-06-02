Tift Co. library offers summer reading, free lunches

This year's theme is Build a Better World (Source: WALB)

The Tifton-Tift County Public Library will kick off its summer reading program on Saturday.

This year's theme is 'Build a Better World'.

They're using recycled materials and problem solving situations to help children think globally.

Organizers say they want the kids to be engaged but to also have fun. Children's Services Manager Trina Jones said it's a great way to keep students engaged on their time off from school.

"Many, many studies have shown that kids who read during the summer do better in school. They lose less of what they've learned in the previous year and they're better prepared for the next year," Jones said.

There are some big incentives to participate like goodie bags, a $25 Gamestop gift card and a Kindle Fire. Participants can sign up at the library on Love Avenue.

The library has also started its Lunch at the Library program.

It's every week day from 11:30 to 12:30.

For more information, visit their website.

