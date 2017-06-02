Tift Co. woman attacked walking into home warns others

Smith says she's warning others to watch their surroundings (Source: WALB)

It happened at her home on Prince Avenue (Source: WALB)

A Tift County woman faced a scary situation when a simple walk into her house turned into a fight for her life.

It happened on Prince Avenue on Tuesday.

Breanna Smith said she was opening the door to her home when a man dressed all in black and wearing a ski mask jumped out.

She said he demanded money and started attacking her.

She fought back but was knocked unconscious.

When she came to, she saw the man still in her house. That's when she pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the man and he ran away.

No one has been arrested.

Smith said she's telling her story to warn others.

"Just watch your surroundings. You never know, you never know what could happen. Just every time I come out my house now, I'm watching. I don't care who's with me, I don't care if I have my gun, I'm watching everywhere," said Smith.

Smith said she's happy her two kids were at daycare when the attack happened.

She now plans to install security cameras and an alarm system.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10