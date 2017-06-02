ASU hosts 3rd annual basketball camp

Head coach Michael Moore calls it his "One stop shop," but Friday marked the open of the officially titled ASU basketball team camp.

30 teams from middle school to varsity are getting some early off season work in, and the golden Rams coaching staff is oozing with excitement from the bleachers.

Much of the talent running the courts this weekend could potentially sport blue in gold in the near future, especially if Moore has his way.

This is the first year the camp has traveled to the ASU Gillionville campus.

The new home for Golden Rams basketball is a major draw for recruitment.

It's also not too bad of a facility for prep players to gain experience on.

"The main purpose is they are on a college campus setting for college coaches," said Moore entering his 3rd year leading the Rams. "That gives kids a sense of who I am, what the university looks like, and what they can do to earn a scholarship later on."

7th year head coach for Dublin has frequented Albany basketball camps in his past 26 years of coaching.

Paul Williams led his squad into the gym this weekend to get their summer started on the right foot.

"We actually play 60 to 70 games during the summer so this is just the first camp of 8 or 9 camps we'll go to. If we're not at camp, we go to a youth camp<" said Williams.

The camp got underway at 3 Friday afternoon.

They will run games through the night and start back up Saturday at 9 am.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10