Woman may have avoided home invasion with quick thinking

By Whitney Argenbright, Producer
COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) -

Quick thinking may have saved a Colquitt County woman from potential harm.

Now, neighbors are concerned for their safety.

The victim lives on Ellenton Omega Road. 

She told investigators a suspicious woman knocked on her door around midnight on Wednesday.

The woman was asking for help, claiming her husband was on the ground having a cardiac arrest. 

The victim said she told the woman she had a gun and was calling the police.

Investigators said the victim claims she heard a man then say, "Let's get in the car and get out of here."

