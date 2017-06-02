Thomasville therapeutic riding center enters contest to win a Gy - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville therapeutic riding center enters contest to win a Gypsy horse

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

A south Georgia therapeutic riding center is hoping to win a new horse, to allow them to continue serving more than 100 children and adults with special needs .
Hands and Hearts for Horses in Thomasville is a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic riding lessons.

The organization has an amazing opportunity to win a Gypsy Horse.

This is through a contest put on by LexLin Gypsy Ranch in Rockwood, Tennessee.

Hands and Hearts employees said this horse would make a huge impact on the Thomasville community.

"You will be able to come here and see the horse that we got. You can see the horse and interact with it, our riders come in and interact from that specific horse we won," said Kylie Carpenter. 

The top 20 centers with the most votes win a horse!

Vote here.

