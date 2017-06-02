Bainbridge officers arrest man on drug charges

Bainbridge public safety officers arrested a naked man in Bainbridge this morning

Officers said they were serving a search warrant on Todd Davis and he ran out of his house completely naked.

He ran across Sharp Street though several yards and hid behind a business on Shotwell St.

Davis is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park.

Davis was currently out on bond from a november arrest where he was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a housing project.