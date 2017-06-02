Bainbridge officers arrest man on drug charges - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Bainbridge officers arrest man on drug charges

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:BPS) (Source:BPS)
BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -

Bainbridge public safety officers arrested a naked man in Bainbridge this morning

Officers said they were serving a search warrant on Todd Davis and he ran out of his house completely naked.

He ran across Sharp Street though several yards and hid behind a business on Shotwell St.

Davis is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park.

Davis was currently out on bond from a november arrest where he was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a housing project.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomasville therapeutic riding center enters contest to win a Gypsy horse

    Thomasville therapeutic riding center enters contest to win a Gypsy horse

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:29:05 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A south Georgia therapeutic riding center is hoping to win a new horse, to allow them to continue serving more than 100 children and adults with special needs . Hands and Hearts for Horses in Thomasville is a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic riding lessons. The organization has an amazing opportunity to win a Gypsy Horse. 

    More >>

    A south Georgia therapeutic riding center is hoping to win a new horse, to allow them to continue serving more than 100 children and adults with special needs . Hands and Hearts for Horses in Thomasville is a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic riding lessons. The organization has an amazing opportunity to win a Gypsy Horse. 

    More >>

  • Bainbridge officers arrest man on drug charges

    Bainbridge officers arrest man on drug charges

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:25:30 GMT
    (Source:BPS)(Source:BPS)

    Bainbridge public safety officers arrested a naked man in Bainbridge this morning Officers said they were serving a search warrant on Todd Davis and he ran out of his house completely naked. He ran across Sharp Street though several yards and hid behind a business on Shotwell St.

    More >>

    Bainbridge public safety officers arrested a naked man in Bainbridge this morning Officers said they were serving a search warrant on Todd Davis and he ran out of his house completely naked. He ran across Sharp Street though several yards and hid behind a business on Shotwell St.

    More >>

  • Private EMS companies submit proposals to Thomas Co.

    Private EMS companies submit proposals to Thomas Co.

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:45:52 GMT

    9,000 ambulance calls a year cost Thomas County $1.5 million, and county leaders say that is just too much. They want to trim the budget, but not the service, which has commissioners looking at several options, such as private EMS services, different billing companies, or possibly some sort of shared services between the city and county.

    More >>

    9,000 ambulance calls a year cost Thomas County $1.5 million, and county leaders say that is just too much. They want to trim the budget, but not the service, which has commissioners looking at several options, such as private EMS services, different billing companies, or possibly some sort of shared services between the city and county.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly