Private EMS companies submit proposals to Thomas Co.

9,000 ambulance calls a year cost Thomas County $1.5 million, and county leaders say that is just too much.

They want to trim the budget, but not the service, which has commissioners looking at several options, such as private EMS services, different billing companies, or possibly some sort of shared services between the city and county.

"We had a lot of people that came into the public hearing to look into all aspects of county government and to consider ways to more efficiently and economically provide those services," County manager Mike Stephenson said.

Stephenson said he wants the quality of care to remain the same, but at a fraction of that cost.

"We want the same quality of services, and the burden will be on these private companies to document that they can do that."

Recently, three private EMS companies submitted proposals to the county for service.

Community Ambulance of Macon, Grady EMS of Atlanta, and Gold Star of Thomasville.

Two alternate proposals were also received for contracting emergency medical billing services only.

They proposed revenue increases based on better billing.

The last option to look at possibly merging Fire/Rescue and Emergency Medical Services

" Having dual missions for most if not all of those employees, to see if we can reduce costs there. Have crossed trained EMT and Firefighters," said Stephenson.

The next meeting date has not yet been set.

County commissioners and staff plan to hear presentations from each private EMS company.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10