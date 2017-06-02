Private EMS companies submit proposals to Thomas Co.

A south Georgia therapeutic riding center is hoping to win a new horse, to allow them to continue serving more than 100 children and adults with special needs . Hands and Hearts for Horses in Thomasville is a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic riding lessons. The organization has an amazing opportunity to win a Gypsy Horse.More >>
Bainbridge public safety officers arrested a naked man in Bainbridge this morning Officers said they were serving a search warrant on Todd Davis and he ran out of his house completely naked. He ran across Sharp Street though several yards and hid behind a business on Shotwell St.More >>
9,000 ambulance calls a year cost Thomas County $1.5 million, and county leaders say that is just too much. They want to trim the budget, but not the service, which has commissioners looking at several options, such as private EMS services, different billing companies, or possibly some sort of shared services between the city and county.More >>
An expensive dog somehow got loose from his Calhoun County home, and mysteriously, showed up 50 miles away, in Dougherty County. But that's not the end of the unusual facts surrounding this case.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening, to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area.More >>
