Decision comes down in 2013 double murder trial

A jury found two defendants not guilty on Friday in a 2013 double murder trial.

Desmond Warren and Harrell Lorenzo Hicks were on trial for the shooting death of William Davis and Desmond Williams.

Warren and Hicks were both found not guilty on each of their 26 counts in the case.

Jawaski Kennedy stood trial in October 2016 for his role in the shootings.

Maurice Jimmerson, the last person charged in this case, is still awaiting trial.

