Chief recommends termination for ADDU officer

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley has issued a letter of proposed termination against an Albany Police officer.

Llewellyn Glover Jr., a 20 year old Albany State University student, said he was slammed on the street by ADDU officer Jamie Sutton, on April 25th during a traffic stop.

Glover, who hired an attorney, said he did not resist the officer, but the officer pushed him in the throat and mouth, and he backed up by instinct.

"Told him I didn't swallow nothing," said Glover. "He insists that I was trying to hide something though. And I ended up dropping my phone at one point. From what I remember, and he grabbed me."

Glover said he suffered a broken hand, which required surgery, a fractured foot, and had to have three staples for a head wound.

Albany City Manager Susan Subadan has the final say on Officer Sutton's employment with the city. She is expected to make a decision in the next few days.

Click HERE to see the letter of recommendation.



