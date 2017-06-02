Infant dies from injuries after Dougherty Co. wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Infant dies from injuries after Dougherty Co. wreck

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Worth County Fire Rescue) (Source: Worth County Fire Rescue)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty County Police confirmed that Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler was contacted Thursday night from the hospital in Macon that the child 3-week-old Mia Erickson passed away.

She was airlifted after an accident on May 20 at the intersection of County Line Road and Spring Flats Road.

DCP said a dump truck ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle with six people inside.

Initially, the driver of the truck, Lanar Reed, was only cited for failing to stop.

Police now say charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

