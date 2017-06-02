Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening, to a report of someone being shot.

They found a victim had been shot once the torso area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment, but later had to be flown by helicopter to a larger hospital for further care.

The patient, whose name is being withheld, is listed at this time in critical but stable condition.

"There appears to be some type of confrontation between the offender and the victim before the shooting took place. However, at this time, no exact motive has been determined as the case continues to be investigated by detectives," said VPD Chief Brian Childress.

Detectives are currently reviewing witness accounts, physical evidence, and surveillance footage in this active investigation.

If you can help in the case, call the Valdosta Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10