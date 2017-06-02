Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

A giant gas turbine rotor that needs to get to North Carolina has left Florida and is impacting Georgia roads today.

Traveling mostly at night, the mega load is scheduled to enter Georgia early Friday afternoon, but will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m.

When the load reaches Cochran, it will remain there pending a Georgia State Patrol inspection Monday morning.

Georgia interstates that will be impacted are Interstate 95, I-16, and I-75. The load will also utilize state routes. It will be escorted by numerous law enforcement and civilian vehicles.

The rig utilizes a pull truck in the front and a push truck in the back in order to move the trailer carrying the rotor. The gross weight of the equipment and rig is 530,000 pounds and the trailer/rig is 18 feet wide, 14 feet tall and 260 feet long. The weight is distributed over 19 axles.



Travel schedule-

Leave Georgia/Florida Line 2 pm Friday

June 2 Stop at Georgia Welcome Center at MP 3 2:05 pm Proceed from Georgia Welcome Center 8 pm Detour at I-16 Exit #11, Lowndes Co. 8:15 pm Turn right onto SR 31 EB 8:25 pm Turn right onto SR 31 (Inner Perimeter Road) EB 8:35 pm Continue onto SR 7 NB 8:45 pm Turn right onto Old US 41 NB 8:55 pm Continue onto SR 7 NB 9:10 pm Turn right onto Southwell Blvd., Tift Co. 10:10 pm Turn left onto SR 125 WB, Tift Co. 10:25 pm Turn right onto SR 7 NB, Tift Co. 10:35 pm Turn left onto SR 300 EB Loop Ramp, Crisp Co. 10:55 pm Turn left onto SR 90 NB, Crisp Co. 11:05 pm Turn left onto SR 30 WB, Crisp Co. 11:15 pm Turn right onto SR 7 NB, Crisp Co. 11:25 pm Turn left onto I-75 NB, Unadilla, GA., Dooly Co. 11:45 pm Detour at I-75 Exit #127, Houston Co. 11:55 pm Turn right onto SR 26 EB 12:05 am Sat., June 3 Continue on SR 26 EB, Pulaski and Bleckley Co. 12:40 am Stop in Cochran, GA. 12:50 am Proceed from Cochran 8 pm Mon., June 5 Crossing at Grade Northfolk Sou. Railroad 8:05 pm Turn left onto SR 87 NB, Bleckley Co. 8:15 pm Turn right onto SR 96 EB, Twiggs Co. 8:25 pm Turn right onto I-16 EB Ramp 8:40 pm Crossing at CR 102-CSX Railroad, Treutlen Co. 9:25 pm Crossing at Crooked Run Rd (CR 166) 9:40 pm Crossing at SR 56 (US 221), Treutlen Co. 9:55 pm Detour at I-16 Exit #90, Emanuel Co. 10:10 pm Turn left onto SR 4 NB 10:20 pm Turn right onto SR 46 EB 10:30 pm Turn right onto SR 57 SB 10:50 pm Turn left onto I-16 EB Ramp, Candler Co. 11 pm Detour at I-16 Exit #111 Ramp, Candler Co. 11:20 pm Continue on I-16 EB 11:30 pm Detour at I-16 Exit #116, Bulloch Co. 11:40 pm Turn left onto SR 73 NB 11:50 pm Turn right onto SR 46 EB 12:05 am Tues., June 6 Turn right onto SR 67 SB 12:25 am Turn left onto I-16 EB Ramp, Bulloch Co. 12:35 am Detour at I-16 Exit #137, Bulloch Co. 12:55 am Turn left onto SR 119 NB 1:05 am Turn right onto US 80 EB 1:20 am Turn left onto I-95 NB Ramp, Chatham Co. 1:55 am Crossing at Savannah River 2:10 am Reach South Carolina line 2:15 am

