UPDATE: ID given on wounded Albany man; Arrest made

One man is injured after an early Friday morning shooting that happened just after 1:00AM, in the 1300 block of West 4th Avenue.

Police say the victim, 57-year-old Gregory Broner, was found on the porch, bleeding excessively. Broner told officers he had been shot several times. He was taken to Phoebe.

Broner told APD that two men kicked his rear door open and asked for money. Broner got into a fight with one of the men, and was shot.

Albany Police say that Broner was able to provide the nickname for one of the men.

Officers did some investigation work, and went to the 1200 block of Baker Avenue and arrested Marion 'Thump' Albritten.

This case remains under investigation as detectives work to identify and locate the second man involved.

If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10