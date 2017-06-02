One injured in early morning shooting in Albany

One man is injured after an early Friday morning shooting in central Albany.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of West 4th Avenue.

Police say the victim is a 57-year-old man and was taken to Phoebe.

Officers were called to the scene around one this morning and they found the victim on the ground.

APD said he was talking when paramedics arrived.

While WALB was on the scene, an officer took off running and a short time later we found police placing a man in the back of a patrol car.

It's not been confirmed yet if that man was a suspect in the shooting or how many suspects police are looking for.

We are still working to get the victim's name and condition. No word yet on a motive.

This is a developing story and WALB will bring you any updates as we get them.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10