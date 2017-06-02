Mmm… donuts: June 2 marks National Doughnut Day

The new Oreo is a Golden Oreo with a raspberry center and custard outer ring (Source: Oreo)

What better way to celebrate National Doughnut Day than with a free doughnut?

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary at participating locations. Click here to find your closest Krispy Kreme.

At participating Dunkin’ Donuts, you can get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday. You can find your local Dunkin' Donuts shop here.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 -- Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! ???????? pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

Oreo just released its new cookie flavor and Homer Simpson is losing his mind over it. The new jelly-donut flavored treats are Golden Oreos with a raspberry center and custard outer ring. The new flavor will be sold exclusively at Walmart.

The origins for National Doughnut Day go back to 1938.

The Chicago branch of the Salvation Army created the day as a fund raiser to help those struggling during the Great Depression and as a way to honor The Salvation Army “Lassies” who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is typically celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10