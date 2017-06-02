Auburn fans honor Wester's memory at golf tourney

South Georgia will always have a connection over at Auburn University, and one of the main reasons for that connection is Cleve Wester. The Southwest Georgia Auburn Club spent their day on the golf course to honor the late, great Tiger.

The Auburn Club welcomed Tiger alumni and fans from around south Georgia to Albany's Doublegate Country Club for the 9th Annual Cleve Wester Memorial Scholarship golf tourney. Six Auburn assistant football coaches also hit the links this afternoon.

The event has raised nearly $200,000, and will help provide five scholarships to south Georgia students attending Auburn.

"It makes it mighty easy to ask for dollars for a scholarship fund when you attach Cleve Wester's name to it," says Southwest Georgia Auburn Club president Hank Jester. "He was the epitome of what we like to think an Auburn man is."

"It's such a worthy cause and in honor of Mr. Cleve Wester, who was very instrumental for Auburn in this area," says Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner. "So it's always good to be able to come back and do this."

