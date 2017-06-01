Canes teach fundamentals, build fan base

Summer time means camp time for south Georgia kids, and basketball camp is always a popular option to get out of the sun and beat the heat.

A couple dozen youngsters got a chance to work on their game in Americus this week at the annual Georgia Southwestern Hurricane camp. GSW coaches helped develop the fundamentals during the week while building the Hurricane fanbase at the same time.

"We have a bunch of kids from Americus, probably a 30-mile radius from Americus. So we definitely want to reach out to the community," GSW head men's basketball coach Ben Hicks. "We have a great group of about 40 kids, so hopefully we can keep it going and they'll come out and support the Hurricanes."

The camp ran from Monday through Thursday. Hicks says they hope to grow the camp next summer.

