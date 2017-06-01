Albany Arts Council hosts annual Regional Art Exhibition and Sale

Dozens of folks attended the 18th annual Southwest Georgia Regional Art Exhibition and Sale on Thursday night. (Source: WALB)

It's an opportunity for local artists to enter a professional exhibition and a chance to show their work.

The event features 68 artists from around the region.

Cash prizes are awarded in categories of photography, painting and sculpture.

This was the first year the event was held at the Arts Council building which allows the show to run for six weeks.

"It gives them an opportunity to work together to build a culture of arts in our community which is what the purpose of the Arts Council and is absolutely the reason we do this show," said Albany Arts Council Executive Director Nicole Williams.

If you couldn't make it to opening night, the exhibition will showcase the art work through July 20th.

It's at Albany Area Arts Council which is located on North Jackson Street.

You can look at the art on display Monday through Thursday.

