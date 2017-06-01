Lee Commissioners consider proposed $23 million FY2018 budget

Lee County employees will get a three percent pay increase if a proposed $23.9 million dollar budget is approved.

Under this budget, there is no increase in taxes.

The budget includes money for paving one of the county's most troublesome dirt roads, Armena Road, that frequently washes out in heavy rains.

The Sheriff's office was allotted money to replace two aging patrol cars.

The budget calls for adding nine new full-time Firefighter EMT positions and one part-time Public Safety Training Officer.

"And, it (the Public Safety Training Officer position) is something that our Public Safety Director felt the county did need and the county commissioners agreed with us, that it was something that needed to be done," said Mike Sistrunk, the Lee County Co-Manager.

There's a public hearing on the budget Tuesday, June 13th at 6:00 p.m. at the Tharpe Building in Leesburg.

The county is expected to vote on a final budget two weeks later.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.