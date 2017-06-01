Lee Commissioners consider proposed $23 million FY2018 budget

Lee County employees will get a three percent pay increase if a proposed $23.9 million dollar budget is approved. Under this budget, there is no increase in taxes.More >>
Albany will be replacing old street signs on busy northwest Albany roads this week.
Last year, Lowndes County was no stranger to tropical storms. "What we heard from the national weather service this week is that you just never know. Our forecast are our best guess, so we need to be prepared regardless," said Paige Dukes, PIO. If a hurricane hits the coast of Georgia is more likely to bring a flood of evacuees.
A jury will now begin their deliberations in a four-week-long double murder trial.
A Georgia Tech center is helping business owners in South Georgia who are trying to contract their businesses with government agencies.
