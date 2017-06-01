Double street signs pop up as Albany replaces old ones

In all, 190 signs are being replaced. (Source: WALB)

Albany will be replacing old street signs on busy northwest Albany roads this week.

Signs on Dawson Road and Old Dawson Road have aged.

They are being replaced with 'High Intensity Prismatic Signs', that are easier for drivers to read.

The posts will not be replaced.

A city spokesperson said this is regular maintenance needed to maintain the integrity of the roadways.

"We are definitely replacing some of the older stop signs and street signs and we are gradually getting there to pick up the old ones," said City of Albany Public Information Officer Monique Broughton Knight.

Crews are also restriping the roads with new Thermoplastic Striping, markings and raised pavement markers.

The cost for the improvements are $121,610 that will be paid for with a mix of Georgia Department of Transportation and City of Albany funding.

