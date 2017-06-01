Closing arguments delivered, jury deliberates in Albany double murder trial

A jury will now begin their deliberations in a four-week-long double murder trial. (Source: WALB)

A jury will now begin their deliberations in a four-week-long double murder trial.

Jurors spent the day Thursday listening to the prosecutors and defense attorneys in their closing arguments.

One of the attorneys said Thursday he thinks this is the longest trial he's ever been a part of. Now this trial is in the hands of the jury.

Desmond Warren and Harrell Lorenzo Hicks are facing 26 counts including murder, aggravated assault, and street gang terrorism.

Prosecutors say they're part of the Westside Rattlers gang that fired as many as 50 shots into the homes of Southside Blood gang members in March of 2013.

Desmond Williams and William Davis were killed.

Both the prosecutors and defense had their chance at final arguments.

Attorneys on both sides asked jurors to think about the witnesses and officers who testified.

They tried to give examples to the jurors of where testimonies could have been lies.

If the jury find the men guilty of all the charges, the two could face life behind bars.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10