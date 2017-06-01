GA Tech center to host workshop for business owners

Bridgett Bennett, the Procurement Counselor for the center, said the workshops are meant to help business owners navigate through the process. (Source: WALB)

A Georgia Tech center is helping business owners in South Georgia who are trying to contract their businesses with government agencies.

The workshops, titled "Fundamentals of Working with the Government," are a branch of Georgia Tech's Procurement Assistance Center.

They were created to show businesses how to win government contracts.

Bridgett Bennett, the Procurement Counselor for the center, said the workshops are meant to help business owners navigate through the process.

"It helps them to understand as they say knowledge is power. That is so true. I mean, I have been doing this for almost six years now, and I'm always learning," said Bennett.

Those interested can attend the free workshops on June 15th or July 19th at the public library in downtown Albany or on June 21st in Columbus, Georgia.

For more information, you can visit the Procurement Assistance Center's website for an application, or call Bridgett Bennett directly at 229-430-4189.

