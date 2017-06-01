Vets see uptick in dogs bitten by snakes

Call your vet immediately if you believe your pet has been bitten by a snake. (Source: WALB)

Vets are seeing more dogs coming in with snake bites. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia veterinarians are seeing tons of animals coming in with snake bites.

When our cameras got to Philema Animal Clinic for our interview Thursday, a dog had just come in with a snake bite.

It's getting warmer and warmer outside, which means snakes will be out and about.

If your dog or cat are outdoor pets, you need to be aware of the danger.

Dr. Trey Morrison suggested checking on your animals periodically and said there are signs you need to look for.

"If you notice any swelling, dogs acting lethargic, contact your veterinarians," he said. "Those are the first signs that you see from a snake bite. They can talk to you about treatment, and most of the time you need to come in for extensive care and therapy."

Dr. Morrison said this also applies for cows and horses.

If you think your pet or animal has been bitten by a snake, call your vet immediately.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10