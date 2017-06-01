Lawsuit filed against Worth Co. Sheriff's Office for controversial search

The families of nine Worth County High School students have filed a class action lawsuit against the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

This comes after a controversial search of the school and students in April when nearly 900 students were searched.

According to the lawsuit, the search violated the students' Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

It also says that the search was "intrusive, performed in an aggressive manner, and done in full view of other students."

The lawsuit also claims Sheriff Hobby had a "target list" with 13 students suspected of having drugs.

Only three of those students were at school that day.

No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found during the search.

You can read the full lawsuit below or here.

Parents spoke out after the search, filing complaints with the Sylvester Police Department on April 17th.

The same day, the sheriff of Worth County, Jeff Hobby, defended the search, saying it was necessary.

The GBI launched an investigation into a deputy of the Worth County Sheriff's Office on April 19 in connection to the search.

