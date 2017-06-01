Coffee Co. man arrested on sex charge

A Douglas attorney is out on bond on a sex charge.
Dewey Hayes, Junior turned himself into Coffee County authorities this morning for a sexual battery charge.
That arrest stems from an incident alleged in April.
Officials tell us the victim says Hayes touched her in a sexual manner without her consent along with other unwelcome advances.
Yesterday Hayes told his side of the story to a magistrate judge, who issued a warrant for his arrest.
The 62-year-old was released around noon on a thousand dollar property bond.
