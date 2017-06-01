Arrest made after cell phone burglary

Valdosta Police officers responded to a burglary on North Ashley Street at the Phone Shack Tuesday night. Someone broke into the store and stole multiple cell phones.

On Wednesday, Lowndes County detectives came across a man who was selling cellphones.

VPD detectives interviewed him, and it turned out that Nelson Harrison, 38, was trying to sell the same phone stolen from the Phone Shack, and admitted that he broke into the store.

Nelson was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail on Felony Burglary charges.

"The Valdosta Police Department is grateful for the assistance of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating the offender in this case. The cooperation of neighboring agencies is not something to be taken for granted," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

The stolen items were also recovered and will be returned to the Phone Shack, a locally owned business.

