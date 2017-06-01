Police identify people injured in Bypass wreck

One child was sent to Atlanta for treatment (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department said that alcohol appears to be a factor in a severe crash on the Bypass Wednesday, and it remains under investigation.

About 8:00 Wednesday evening, in the 500 block of the Liberty Bypass, a 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport, driven by Steven Willis, 30, of Albany ran into another car.

The 2012 Dodge Charger, driven by Darius Banks, 23, of Albany was carrying five people.

APD said that Willis was traveling east on the Liberty Expressway, while Banks was traveling west. Willis' Jeep ran across the median and into oncoming traffic. Banks swerved right to avoid him.

The Jeep went airborne slightly, struck Banks' car, overturned onto the passenger’s side, and came to rest on the north embankment in the west bound lanes.

Banks' car overturned multiple times and rolled down the embankment, throwing three people out of the car.

Cynthia Adams 51, Cason Banks, 2, and Mariah Banks, 3, were all ejected from the vehicle. Yeshika Adams 37, complained of minor injuries.

All the occupants of the Charger were transported by Dougherty County EMS for treatment.

Mariah Banks sustained a head injury and was transported by helicopter to Atlanta for treatment.

The other occupants were treated at the ER and some were being held for observation last night.

Willis was detained, and then released to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10