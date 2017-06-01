Most Wanted: Derek Smith - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Most Wanted: Derek Smith

Derek Smith (Source: Berrien Co. Jail) Derek Smith (Source: Berrien Co. Jail)
NASHVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Berrien County deputies are looking for a man wanted on drug charges.

Investigators say Derek Smith ran from deputies after crashing his car during a traffic stop.

He's wanted on charges of cocaine possession, obstruction, and fleeing from police.

If you know where he is contact the Berrien County Sheriff's Office at 229-686-2091.

