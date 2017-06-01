Free lunch program is underway; lunch list included

The Dougherty County School System is making the public aware of the free meal program for young people who may not have meals provided at home.

The district currently has 16,000 students, and 67 percent of them qualify for it. The free meals will be served at Monroe and Dougherty High Schools.

Monroe will serve meals to all of the students in summer school, and Dougherty will provide meals to sponsor groups like Girls Inc and Albany Parks & Recreation Department.

Breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11-1 p.m.

The School's Nutrition Director said its a vital program that helps students who struggle with food insecurities.

"One in five children in the nation struggle with food insecurity. And what that means they don't know where their next meal is coming from. And right here in Dougherty County we have those same challenges," said DCSS Nutrition Director Blaine Allen. "One of the things about when our school system closes down, there is a void. So during the summertime, we want to make sure we fill that void by providing nutritious meals."

Dougherty Seamless Summer free meals will be offered to students under the age of 18.

The program will run from June 5th through July 14th.

The free meals will be served this summer at the following schools-

Monroe High School June 5– July 14

Dougherty High School June 5– July 14

Albany Middle School June 5- June 30

Radium Springs Middle June 5– June 30

Merry Acres Middle June 5– June 30

Sylvandale Elementary June 5– June 30

Alice Coachman June 5– June 30

Morningside Elementary June 5– June 30

Sherwood Elementary June 5– June 30

Robert H. Harvey June 5- June 30

Live Oak Elementary June 5- June 30

Northside Elementary June 5-June 30

Turner Elementary June 5- June 30

West Town Elementary June 5-June 30

MLK Elementary June 5-June 30

Extended Day (Lincoln) June 5-July 14



Meals are also provided at the following Locations-



Oaktree Camp (2705 Robinson Point) June 5– June 30

Harvest Ministries (1600 Broad) June 5– June 30

Kingdom Church (2401 Dawson Rd) June 5– June 15

Shiloh Baptist (325 Whitney Ave) June 5 – June 16

Family Literacy Center (406 Highland) June 5– July 15

Exposure Inc. (2307 Slappey Blvd) June 31-July 14

Fine Arts Program (707 W. Broad) June 5– June 30

Center of Refuge (811 West Highland) June 5- July 14

Metropolitan Church (2461 West Gordon) June 5– July 14

New Season (2804 Phillips Dr.) June 5– July 14

Union Baptist (214 E. Oglethorpe) June 5– July 14

Performing Arts (716 Pine Ave.) June 6– June 10

Bill Miller Center (312 Vick St) June 5-.July 14

C W Heath Center (1000 E. Maple) June 5– July 14

Carver Center (1023 S. McKinley) June 5– July 14

Carver Gym (410 Mercer Ave) June 5– July 14

Gordon Complex (800 Willie Pitts Rd)June 5– July 14

Henderson Gym (700 Willard St) June 5– July 14

Lipsey Pate Boys (129 Whittlesey Ct) June 5– July 14

Mt. Zion Church (1905 MLK Drive) June 5– July 14

Sherwood Church (2201 Whispering Pine) July 10-July 14

Reading & Racquets Program June 5-July 14

Girls Inc (1701 Park Place) June 5-July 14

Royal Xplosion Dance (1301 S. Slappey) June 5-June 30



For more information call the Dougherty County School Nutrition Office (229) 431-1818.

CLICK HERE for more on this topic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in all its programs on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age or disability.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10