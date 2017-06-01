DCSS issues free lunch list

The Dougherty County School System is making the public aware of the free meal program for young people who may not have meals provided at home.
The free meals will be served this summer at the following schools-
Monroe High School June 5– July 14
Dougherty High School June 5– July 14
Albany Middle School June 5- June 30
Radium Springs Middle June 5– June 30
Merry Acres Middle June 5– June 30
Sylvandale Elementary June 5– June 30
Alice Coachman June 5– June 30
Morningside Elementary June 5– June 30
Sherwood Elementary June 5– June 30
Robert H. Harvey June 5- June 30
Live Oak Elementary June 5- June 30
Northside Elementary June 5-June 30
Turner Elementary June 5- June 30
West Town Elementary June 5-June 30
MLK Elementary June 5-June 30
Extended Day (Lincoln) June 5-July 14
Meals are also provided at the following Locations-
Oaktree Camp (2705 Robinson Point) June 5– June 30
Harvest Ministries (1600 Broad) June 5– June 30
Kingdom Church (2401 Dawson Rd) June 5– June 15
Shiloh Baptist (325 Whitney Ave) June 5 – June 16
Family Literacy Center (406 Highland) June 5– July 15
Exposure Inc. (2307 Slappey Blvd) June 31-July 14
Fine Arts Program (707 W. Broad) June 5– June 30
Center of Refuge (811 West Highland) June 5- July 14
Metropolitan Church (2461 West Gordon) June 5– July 14
New Season (2804 Phillips Dr.) June 5– July 14
Union Baptist (214 E. Oglethorpe) June 5– July 14
Performing Arts (716 Pine Ave.) June 6– June 10
Bill Miller Center (312 Vick St) June 5-.July 14
C W Heath Center (1000 E. Maple) June 5– July 14
Carver Center (1023 S. McKinley) June 5– July 14
Carver Gym (410 Mercer Ave) June 5– July 14
Gordon Complex (800 Willie Pitts Rd)June 5– July 14
Henderson Gym (700 Willard St) June 5– July 14
Lipsey Pate Boys (129 Whittlesey Ct) June 5– July 14
Mt. Zion Church (1905 MLK Drive) June 5– July 14
Sherwood Church (2201 Whispering Pine) July 10-July 14
Reading & Racquets Program June 5-July 14
Girls Inc (1701 Park Place) June 5-July 14
Royal Xplosion Dance (1301 S. Slappey) June 5-June 30
This is for meals ONLY, no other services provided, and open to anyone under the age 18.
For more information call the Dougherty County School Nutrition Office (229) 431-1818.
CLICK HERE for more on this topic
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in all its programs on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age or disability.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.