Albany police urge ATV safety

Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

Police are reminding people ATVs do not belong on public roads. They say it's important to remember ATVs are off-road vehicles. Those who are caught could be ticketed. It's also dangerous.

Last week, a man was killed when he attempted ride his ATV across US 82 in Ty Ty. That was the third fatal wreck in southwest Georgia WALB News 10 reported on during the month of May.

Troopers say a 19-year-old was driving an ATV recklessly in a field in Thomas County when she was ejected and killed.

A 30-year-old nurse died after troopers say she ran off the road and flipped her ATV in Colquitt County. Troopers say she was intoxicated and on her cell phone at the time of the crash.

Albany Police said teaching ATV safety can start at a young age.

"Parents, I know they like to buy kids these ATVs. Make sure that when you start them off the right way. Make the safety equipment mandatory, otherwise they can't operate. Make sure you're out there with them and watching them," said Lt. William Dowdell.

Police say you should wear proper gear such as gloves, goggles, and most importantly a helmet when riding an ATV.