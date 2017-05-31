Phoebe family members raise $10K for Children's Miracle Network

Thousands of dollars were donated for Phoebe's Miracles fundraiser.

Throughout May, Phoebe family members raised more than $10,000 for the Children's Miracle Network.

41 departments from Phoebe's campuses participated in the fundraiser.

Members paid a dollar per balloon, then each department decorated its areas with the balloons.

Children's Network Miracle child Bennett Jones and his family judged the decorated areas.

"I just want to thank Children's Miracle Network for all that they do. My Bennett would not be here today without the donations of all these generous people who give, and I just want to thank them for that," said Laura Jones, Bennett Jones' mother.

Jones said Bennett was born with a heart condition in which he's undergone two open heart surgeries.

He also received life-saving treatment at Phoebe and another Children Miracle Network hospital in Georgia.

