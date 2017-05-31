Veterans need to make appointment for free dental care - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Veterans need to make appointment for free dental care

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A national dental company will offer free dental care to veterans in June, including their new Albany Office.

More than 400 Aspen Dental offices, on June 24th, will provide free dental care for more than 6000 veterans.  That includes the Albany Aspen Dental office.
Aspen Dental says since 2014 they have donated more than $7.7 million in free care as part of their Healthy Mouth Movement Program.

Albany Aspen Dental Office Manager Carrie Lowrey said "We do it as a way of saying thanks for all of the service that the veterans provide for us. We volunteer our time one day a year to give back that thanks to them."
 

Veterans need to make an appointment in order to receive that free dental care. To make that appointment you need to call 844-ASPEN-HMM.  The free care will be June 24th.
 

