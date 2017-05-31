1 detained, 5 taken to hospital after Albany wreck

One person has been detained and five people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles overturned at the Liberty Expressway and Blaylock Street.

According to APD, a Jeep Liberty was heading east on the expressway when it left the road, hit the median, became airborne and struck a Dodge Charger that was heading west.

Police said there were five people in the Charger, including a 3-year-old who was ejected from the vehicle and a 2-year-old who may have also been ejected. All five were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was the only person in that vehicle and he was detained at the scene.

When the two vehicles crashed, the impact forced them both to the embankment.

Police did block traffic as EMS worked to transport those injured, but both lanes have been reopened.

The Albany Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the wreck.

