Man accused of child molestation arrested for rape

Albany police have arrested a man accused of child molestation.

According to APD, Xavier Gibson, 23, was wanted after officers responded to a child molestation allegation on West Waddell Avenue.

Police said that after the young victim told officials about the incident, an examination showed 'possible injury to the child.'

Gibson walked into the law enforcement center Wednesday afternoon, after an interview, he was arrested for rape and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

