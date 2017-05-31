Archbold becomes a regional destination for cancer patients clinical trials

Archbold Medical Center's Lewis Hall Singletary Oncology Center is quickly becoming a regional destination for cancer patients seeking clinical trials.

The hospital recently became the first site open with the first patient enrolled with bladder cancer in the Phase three trial.

This trial is one of several that Archbold is participating in to pioneer new cancer treatments for patients from around the region.

Oncology Center staff said that these voluntary clinical trials are a step towards advancements in cancer treatment.

"Every patient who participates in the clinical trial they not only change the world but they make it a better place because they help us answer questions," said Teresa Coleman MD, Archbold medical oncologist.

"Gaining these clinical trials for our patients in Thomasville is very important because we look forward to helping our patients and keep them here in town without having to travel," said Josh Simmons, MD, medical director of clinical trials.

Both Simmons and Coleman are excited about the access to new medication, that patients may have previously traveled to large academic medical centers in Atlanta, or Florida to find.

