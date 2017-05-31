Second Harvest to feed hundreds of South Ga kids this summer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Second Harvest to feed hundreds of South Ga kids this summer

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Second Harvest of South Georgia is feeding hundreds of kids this summer.

Employees said they will serve kids nutritious meals as part of the Kid's Cafe summer feeding program.

This will be the second year that the food bank is offering this service during the summer.

Second Harvest employees said they are happy to help make sure the kids are well fed!

"There is a huge need for it in South Georgia. One and three kids live in food insecure homes which means they don't have a stable source of food. This is a expansion of our kids cafe program. We will be operating about 28 sites this summer," said Eliza McCall.

The second Congressional District, which covers much of the southwest part of the state from Macon, to Columbus, Albany and south to Bainbridge, has the highest food insecurity for children in the nation.

