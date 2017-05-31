Four charged in Thomas Co. thefts - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Four charged in Thomas Co. thefts

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

Four people are behind bars, believed to be involved in a theft spree earlier this month in Thomasville and Thomas County.

"We don't think it was actually swift, it took us actually two weeks to get them into custody. So we are happy to have them off the streets right now, we wish we could have caught them a little quicker," said Tim Watkins, TCSO Chief Investigator.

Matthew Aldridge, Caitlin Rogers, Edward Upton, and Brandon Hembree were all arrested, facing burglary and entering auto charges.

"We've interviewed all four of them, they have admitted to doing those crimes to support their drug addictions," said Watkins.Investigators said earlier this month Hembree and Aldridge spent an hour in the parking lot of business, going through vehicles and stealing personal belongings.

Items like hand tools, expensive coolers, cash and credit cards were taken.

"They are looking for something they can get real quick, or carry conveniently or place in a backpack," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD.

You can see on surveillance photos what police said appears to be Aldridge trying to cash a check at a drive-through window of a Thomasville bank shortly after these crimes were committed.

"They were pretty brazen with their acts, they basically, the more they got away with, the more they got comfortable with it, and that inevitably got them caught," said Holmes.

Hembree and Aldridge are in the Dougherty County jail after they were arrested over the weekend by Albany police on drug related charges.

Upton and Rogers are in the Thomas County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man accused of child molestation arrested for rape

    Man accused of child molestation arrested for rape

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:18:58 GMT
    Xavier Gibson (Source: Albany Police Department)Xavier Gibson (Source: Albany Police Department)

    Albany police have arrested a man accused of child molestation.

    More >>

    Albany police have arrested a man accused of child molestation.

    More >>

  • Archbold becomes a regional destination for cancer patients clinical trials

    Archbold becomes a regional destination for cancer patients clinical trials

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:59:12 GMT
    Lewis Hall Singletary Oncology CenterLewis Hall Singletary Oncology Center

    Archbold Medical Center's Lewis Hall Singletary Oncology Center is quickly becoming a regional destination for cancer patients seeking clinical trials. The hospital recently became the first site open with the first patient enrolled with bladder cancer in the Phase three trial.  

    More >>

    Archbold Medical Center's Lewis Hall Singletary Oncology Center is quickly becoming a regional destination for cancer patients seeking clinical trials. The hospital recently became the first site open with the first patient enrolled with bladder cancer in the Phase three trial.  

    More >>

  • Four charged in Thomas Co. thefts

    Four charged in Thomas Co. thefts

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:49:09 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Four people are behind bars, believed to be involved in a theft spree earlier this month in Thomasville and Thomas County. "We don't think it was actually swift, it took us actually two weeks to get them into custody. So we are happy to have them off the streets right now, we wish we could have caught them a little quicker," said Tim Watkins, TCSO Chief Investigator.

    More >>

    Four people are behind bars, believed to be involved in a theft spree earlier this month in Thomasville and Thomas County. "We don't think it was actually swift, it took us actually two weeks to get them into custody. So we are happy to have them off the streets right now, we wish we could have caught them a little quicker," said Tim Watkins, TCSO Chief Investigator.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly