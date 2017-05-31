Four charged in Thomas Co. thefts

Four people are behind bars, believed to be involved in a theft spree earlier this month in Thomasville and Thomas County.



"We don't think it was actually swift, it took us actually two weeks to get them into custody. So we are happy to have them off the streets right now, we wish we could have caught them a little quicker," said Tim Watkins, TCSO Chief Investigator.

Matthew Aldridge, Caitlin Rogers, Edward Upton, and Brandon Hembree were all arrested, facing burglary and entering auto charges.

"We've interviewed all four of them, they have admitted to doing those crimes to support their drug addictions," said Watkins.Investigators said earlier this month Hembree and Aldridge spent an hour in the parking lot of business, going through vehicles and stealing personal belongings.

Items like hand tools, expensive coolers, cash and credit cards were taken.

"They are looking for something they can get real quick, or carry conveniently or place in a backpack," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD.

You can see on surveillance photos what police said appears to be Aldridge trying to cash a check at a drive-through window of a Thomasville bank shortly after these crimes were committed.

"They were pretty brazen with their acts, they basically, the more they got away with, the more they got comfortable with it, and that inevitably got them caught," said Holmes.

Hembree and Aldridge are in the Dougherty County jail after they were arrested over the weekend by Albany police on drug related charges.

Upton and Rogers are in the Thomas County Jail.

