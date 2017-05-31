Kiwanis club creates scholarship in DCSS Superintendent's name

Mosely spoke to the group after accepting the funds for the scholarship. (Source: WALB)

Just one month before he officially retires, a South Georgia Kiwanis club created a scholarship to honor Dougherty County Superintendent Dr. David Mosely.

On Wednesday the Golden K Kiwanis club announced the scholarship in Dr. Mosely's name.

Members presented Mosely with a $1,000 check, for him to give to a student to begin his scholarship.

Club members said Dr. Mosely turned the school system around.

"It really is a personal honor, but more importantly it's an honor for the Dougherty County School System with who I represent," said Mosely. "We have worked very closely with this group."

Dr. Mosely said he has not decided who this scholarship will go to.

He will speak with his staff to make a collective decision.

