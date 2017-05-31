New list of names as Hurricane Season begins

Hurricane season officially begins June 1. With it comes a new list of names slated for use in potential Atlantic Ocean-based storms.
This year's list hosts 21 new names:
For the rest of the world, Eastern North Pacific Ocean storms have their own list of names, as do storms that form in the Central North Pacific Ocean.
Hurricane Season ends on November 30.
Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center.
They are now maintained and updated through a strict procedure by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.
