Police searching for man wanted for cruelty to children

Hurricane season officially begins June 1. With it comes a new list of names slated for use in potential Atlantic Ocean-based storms.More >>
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.More >>
Earnest "Jermaine" Brown is dead. Authorities say that the 34-year-old shot himself around 4:00 this morning, after police say he barricaded himself in a home on Brierwood Drive.More >>
Applications are now being taken to fill a new board charged with cleaning up blighted properties in Albany.More >>
Unbreakable Bloodline, a band which calls Albany home, will be on stage in this year’s 'New Music on Tap' lineup at Bonnaroo 2017, in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 10. Billed as an independent, multi-genre musical act, Unbreakable Bloodline (UBL) has won two Georgia Music Awards. UBL performed at Atlanta’s 2016 Sweetwater 420 Fest, and played the enormous 'South by Southwest' in Austin, Texas. "It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to employ our God given ...More >>
