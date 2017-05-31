Police searching for man wanted for cruelty to children

Albany police are looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

APD is searching for Denevious Rashard West, 23.

West is described as being 5'9 and weighing 160 pounds, and his last known address was in the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Albany Police Department.

