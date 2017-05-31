Dawson identifies more suspects in 'girl fight'

Three Albany teens charged in a Sunday afternoon brawl will soon have plenty of company in the Terrell County jail.

Wednesday afternoon, the City of Dawson released a list of 28 more people they intend to charge in the melee at the old Carver School, now the parking lot of the Terrell County Board of Education.

Here is the list from the City of Dawson-

Calnekeia Simmons – Dawson, GA

Kelmardaoi Johnson – Dawson, GA

Zykilria Arlexus Hunter – Albany, GA (Arrested)

Ladaisha Deiondra Loud – Albany, GA (Arrested)

Nygeria Hunter – Albany, GA (Arrested)

Laquecious Taylor – Albany, GA

Sheryta Taylor – Albany, GA

Shamequeonna Peterson – Dawson, GA

Shalexia Tierra Reese – Dawson, GA

Monshare Hallback – Dawson, GA

Tambournesha Kiara Gee – Albany, GA

Terrell Brooks – Dawson, GA

Miketavious A. Hallback – Dawson, GA

Fredrick Hallback – Dawson, GA

Hope Simone Ponder – Dawson, GA

Shaneka Latrice Lumpkin – Dawson, GA

Robert Perry – Dawson, GA

Kiara Perry – Dawson, GA

Gail Hallback – Dawson, GA

Richard Lee Jones – Dawson, GA

Shareka McDaniel – Dawson, GA

Ceddravious K. Robinson – Dawson, GA

Jameie McDaniel – Dawson, GA

Jamyia McDaniel – Dawson, GA

Adriane Harris – Dawson, GA

Lashontiara Jones – Dawson, GA

Cristal Thomas – Dawson, GA

Antonio Jerome Bell, Jr. – Dawson, GA

Abraheem Daniel – Dawson, GA

Ron’nesha D’undrell Walker – Albany, GA

Jatayveon Kimbrough – Dawson, GA

They will be charged with affray, criminal trespass, and/or obstruction of law enforcement officers, the city says.

Authorities tell us they don't know what caused the fight.

