New Albany "Land Bank" board needs members

Applications are now being taken to fill a new board charged with cleaning up blighted properties in Albany.

The Land Bank board has authority to acquire abandoned properties.

Ward One City Commissioner Jon Howard has previously estimated 14% of property county-wide falls into this category.

The "Land Bank" is a tool both city and county commissioners think will help solve the problem, allowing eyesores to be sold for development.

It's a joint city-county board, and seven people are needed.

Michael McCoy, Dougherty County's Assistant Administrator, said "We are soliciting the public to volunteer to become candidates to serve on these boards and make a difference in the community."

Besides the newly created Land Bank board, there are multiple other county appointed boards that need volunteer members right now.

The Electrical Board, the Flood Plain Management Review Board, the Golden Triangle RC & D Council, the SWGA Housing Task Force, and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission are seeking volunteer board members.

Letters of interest and resumes must be received by 5:00 p.m. on June 20, 2017.

You can click here to go directly to the Board Appointment Page http://www.dougherty.ga.us

