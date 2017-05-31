Former Thomas Co. deputy fired, arrested

Terry Whigham was terminated from his deputy post by the Sheriff Carlton Powell three weeks ago, after an internal investigation that led to possible criminal charges

Whigham, 37, who has been employed with the sheriff’s office for two years, will be arraigned today in the Thomas County Magistrate Court on five counts of Felony Theft by Taking, and one count Violation of Oath of Public Office.

Brianna Whigham, his wife, faces a count of Misdemeanor Theft by Taking.

Whigham and his wife Brianna both turned themselves Wednesday morning in at the Thomas County Jail.

"As Law Enforcement we hold ourselves to the highest standards. It is tough on everyone in our office when someone tarnishes the Badge," said Captain Steven Jones of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI is investigating the case.

