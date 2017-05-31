Albany band scheduled for Bonaroo

Unbreakable Bloodline, a band which calls Albany home, will be on stage in this year’s 'New Music on Tap' lineup at Bonnaroo 2017, in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 10.

Billed as an independent, multi-genre musical act, Unbreakable Bloodline (UBL) has won two Georgia Music Awards.

UBL performed at Atlanta’s 2016 Sweetwater 420 Fest, and played the enormous 'South by Southwest' festival in Austin, Texas.

"It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to employ our God given talents and be a positive inspiration to others through the power of music," said guitarist Jon Smith. "We’ve put our blood, sweat and tears into this band and seeing the crowd multiply with people enjoying themselves is extremely gratifying."

The group was voted Red Gorilla Music’s favorite act of the 2017.

Bonnaroo's website says the festival features "thousands of happy campers, hundreds of acres of Tennessee nature, with 150 epic performances, 10+ stages of music, and dozens of comedians."

