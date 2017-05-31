AFD fights early morning fire in South Albany

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in just minutes (Source:WALB)

Upon arrival, flames were found coming from the top of the unit (Source:WALB)

The fire happened inside an apartment unit located at 2218 S. Jackson St. (Source:WALB)

Albany firefighters battled an early morning blaze in South Albany Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived at an apartment building located at 2218 South Jackson St. around 4:55 a.m. Flames were found bursting through the top of the unit.

Firefighters managed to put the fire out after several minutes.

According to the Albany Fire Department, the structure consisted of two apartments, Apartment A and Apartment B.

Apartment B was completely vacant, but Apartment A did contain some furniture. Nobody was inside at the time.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. An investigator is set to be at the unit later this morning.

WALB News 10 will continue to update this story once more details are released.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10