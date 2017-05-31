Suspect dead in East Albany standoff; wife has surgery

A man who barricaded himself inside an East Albany home after police say he shot his wife was found dead following a three hour standoff.

Police were called to a home at 2508 Brierwood Drive around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old Shonta Brown suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She managed to escape from the home and yelled for help before collapsing in the street.

A neighbor found her and called 911.

She was transported to Phoebe Putney Hospital by EMS. Police officials said her injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

A SWAT team was called in as negotiators worked to talk 34-year-old Earnest Jermaine Brown into surrendering peacefully.

They were unable to make any contact and moved inside around 3:30 and found Brown dead in the home.

Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Investigators are questioning witnesses and the victim to learn what led up to the shooting.

Ms. Brown had surgery Wednesday morning, and is recovering now.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10