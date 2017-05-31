Suspect dead in East Albany standoff, shooting

A man who barricaded himself inside an East Albany following a shooting has been found dead following a three hour standoff.

Police were called to a home at 2508 Brierwood Drive around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds. She managed to escape from the home and yelled for help before collapsing in the street.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. Police officials say the woman's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

A SWAT team was called in as negotiators worked to talk the man into surrendering peacefully.

They were unable to make any contact and moved inside around 3:30 and found the suspect dead in the home.

No names have been released at this time.

WALB has a reporter on the scene and we will have updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Today in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10