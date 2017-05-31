Standoff underway following Albany shooting

Albany Police are currently on the scene of the 2800 block of Brierwood Drive where a man has barricaded himself inside of a home.

Police were called to the scene around 12:45 Wednesday morning to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from two gunshot wound. She had managed to escaped from the home and yelled for help before collapsing in the street.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. Police officials say the woman's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

A SWAT team has been called as negotiators work to talk the man into surrendering peacefully.

WALB has a reporter on the scene and we will have updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Today in Georgia.

