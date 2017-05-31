Jackson talks making ASU history

Cervantes Jackson had himself a pretty memorable Memorial Day weekend, winning two NCAA Division track and field titles.

The Bainbridge native claimed the high jump and triple jump national titles. He is the first Golden Ram to win two titles, and as only a sophomore, cranked up the expectations for the rest of his career.

That's just fine with Jackson, who doesn't expect to fall victim to the complacency trap.

"It all starts with the people who surround you. They help you be your best you," Jackson says. "I have good people around me. They keep me positive and push me hard. That's what I need."

Jackson hopes to win a few more national titles in his Golden Ram career before competing in the Olympics.

